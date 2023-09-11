Greece a champion in energy subsidies – Can the government withdraw them?

Greece is a “champion” in Europe in terms of the measures taken to mitigate the effects of the energy crisis, having spent 8.5% of GDP, according to a survey by the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER).

According to the two organizations, the total cost of the measures taken in all EU countries has reached 646 billion euros so far.

Moreover, as they said, Greece would be third in Europe in household electricity costs as a share of disposable income if the generous subsidies were not included, while in the period January – June 2023 it would be fourth.

ACER and CEER also noted that Spain and Italy were the first to take support measures in summer 2021, followed by Greece in the fall. The fact that the measures have applied to Greece for two years (the subsidy on household electricity bills was announced for the first time during the 2021 TIF) makes it difficult for the government to proceed with their lifting.