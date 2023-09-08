Greece’s annual inflation rate rises to 2.7% in August

Greece’s annual inflation rate rose to 2.7% in August compared with 2.5% in July, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority.

Despite price reductions in energy, significant price increases were recorded in all products and services.

The statistics service attributed the 2.7% increase in the consumer price index in August to index increases of 10.7% in food/beverage, 3.2% in alcohol/tobacco, 6.9% in clothing/footwear, 5.6% in durable goods, 5.9% in health, 1.6% in transport, 3.3% in entertainment, 2.2% in education, 6.1% in hospitality, 3.9% in other goods and services and to index declines in housing (-12.6%) and communications (-3.1%).

Greece’s harmonized inflation rate rose to 3.5% in August from 11.2% in August 2022, down 0.2% from July 2023.