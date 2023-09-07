CLIA: Investments of more than 60 billion in new generation cruise ships

Companies- members of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) have made investments of 62 billion dollars since 2019 for 44 new cruise ships, which will be delivered within the next five years, according to the CLIA’s 2023 Global Cruise Industry Environmental Technologies and Practices Report.

Of these new vessels, 25 will use Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and 7 will either use methanol on delivery or they will be capable of using methanol, representing an investment in new engine technologies that will accelerate the maritime transition into a future of low to zero carbon fuels.

In general, more and more cruise lines are diversifying their energy solutions, including multi-fuel engines, testing fuel cell technologies, wind power (including solid sail technology), as well as photovoltaic solutions and battery storage to save energy.

Cruise lines are seeking fuel flexibility, investing in propulsion technologies with transformative potential in the future. A total of 32 pilot projects and collaborative initiatives with sustainable fuel producers and engine companies are underway.