HRADF unveils six offers for Attica Motorway

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) unveiled the six offers submitted to the tender process for the concession services agreement in relation with the financing, operation, maintenance and exploitation of Attica Motorway for a period of 25.

The six offers are the following (in alphabetical order):

ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS S.A. (2.7 million euros)

Consortium of AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A. – AVAX S.A. – MERIDIAM EASTERN EUROPE INVESTMENTS 4 S.A.S. (2.548 million euros)

Consortium of BRISA – AUTO ESTRADAS de PORTUGAL S.A. – RUBICONE MIDCO, B.V. – INTRAKAT S.A. (2.050 million euros)

Consortium of MACQUARIE ASSET MANAGEMENT MOTORWAY HOLDINGS S.a.r.l. – FINCOP INFRASTRUCTURE LTD (2.350 million euros)

Consortium of VINCI HIGHWAYS S.A.S. – VINCI CONCESSIONS S.A.S. – MYTILINEOS S.A. – MOBILITY

PARTNER S.A.S. (3.106 million euros)

GEK ΤΕRΝΑ S.A. (3.270 million euros).

As the HRADF stated in its announcement, it will proceed with the examination of the financial offers in accordance with the conditions of the tender and the interested parties will be informed about the progress of the tender process.

Attica Motorway is a modern motorway extending along 70 km, constructed on a concession basis during the 1990s. It constitutes the ring road of the greater metropolitan area of Athens and the backbone of the road network of the whole Attica prefecture. It is an urban motorway with two separate directional carriageways, each consisting of 3 lanes and an emergency lane (hard shoulder).