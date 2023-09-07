Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ visit to Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) postponed

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) has been postponed, in the shadow of the serious problems caused in many areas of the country by the severe weather conditions.

The prime minister is now visiting the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection.

According to sources, the prime minister is planning to visit the stricken areas at the weekend.

He is likely to visit Thessaloniki next week, but it has not yet been confirmed.