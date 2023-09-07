Logo Image

Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ visit to Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) postponed

English

Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ visit to Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) postponed

ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI

According to sources, the prime minister is planning to visit the stricken areas at the weekend.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) has been postponed, in the shadow of the serious problems caused in many areas of the country by the severe weather conditions.

The prime minister is now visiting the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection.

According to sources, the prime minister is planning to visit the stricken areas at the weekend.

He is likely to visit Thessaloniki next week, but it has not yet been confirmed.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube