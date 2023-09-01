Mitsotakis meets Meloni; focus on energy cooperation and migration

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with his Italian counterpart, Georgia Meloni, at the Maximos Mansion late on Thursday. The two leaders discussed the deepening and expansion of the already strong bilateral relations, especially in the economy. Emphasis was also placed on the energy cooperation of the two countries.

Moreover, they discussed joint initiatives both bilaterally and within the EU in areas of mutual interest, and common challenges.

On the migration issue, they agreed that an integrated European migration policy requires the guarding of the borders, as well as the need to crack down on smugglers’ networks and prevent departures from third countries.

Regarding the European agenda and the debate on the new fiscal rules, Kyriakos Mitsotakis underlined that defense expenditure must be excluded from the calculation of the EU member states’ deficits.

The Prime Minister and his Italian counterpart agreed on holding the Supreme Council of Cooperation between Greece and Italy in the first half of 2024 in Italy.