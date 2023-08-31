New round of contacts for Greek banks

A new round of contacts opens for the future of the banks since they are about to pass to the private sector over the next two years.

Changes in the credit institutions’ portfolios have already started to take place in view of the investment grade status, while the upcoming roadshows will record this trend even more strongly.

Four Pillars

Growth is what the minimum project of the banks will be from here on out as inflation and the rise of interest rates have limited lending rates.

However, as far as the Greek banks are concerned, they aim at four important pillars:

– To set the plan for the profitability of the next day

– To avoid new bad loans

– To expand further abroad

– To shape a digitized future that will further change the business model.

Changes in the share capital of Greek banks

Greek banks are clarifying their goals for the next day while they are scoping out the investment interest that is expected to remain high, since the privatization of at least Piraeus Bank and National Bank will most likely be done gradually.

The investment grade status for the Greek economy is ‘ante portas’. More specifically, S&P and Fitch are expected to upgrade the Greek economy on October 20 and December 2, respectively, giving the signal for the upgrade of Greek banks.

As banking officials estimate, funds investing in economies with investment grade status have already put the share capital of the Greek banks under their microscope.

It is worth noting that the share capital of many credit institutions has already changed.

After all, this is one of the main reasons for the strengthening of the sector’s capitalization on the Athens Stock Exchange.