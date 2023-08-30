HelleniQ Energy signs binding agreement for the acquisition of photovoltaic parks in Kozani

As part of the Vision 2025 strategic transformation plan, HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. announced that its 100% subsidiary, HELLENiQ Renewables, has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of photovoltaic parks in Kozani, with a total capacity of up to 180 MW, of which more than 50% has been contracted on a long-term basis.

The agreement was signed with LIGHTSOURCE RENEWABLE ENERGY GREECE HOLDINGS. The projects are expected to start their commercial operation gradually, from the first quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2024.

According to the announcement, this agreement accelerates the implementation of the HELLENiQ ENERGY Group’s strategic planning for at least 1 GW of installed capacity from RES by 2025 and more than 2 GW in 2030.