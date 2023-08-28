Greek pharmaceutical industry to enhance economic cooperation with India

The cooperation of the pharmaceutical industries of Greece and India was high on the agenda of the meeting held recently between the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi with business executives of the largest companies from both countries.

The Greek pharmaceutical industry was represented by the president of the Panhellenic Pharmaceutical Industry Association, Theodoros Tryfon, who cited the unique growth potential of the Greek pharmaceutical industry and referred to the large investment program of 1.2 billion euros that is being implemented.

“There are significant opportunities for cooperation between the pharmaceutical companies of the two countries both in terms of production, as well as in matters of co-development of pharmaceutical products and the transfer of know-how. At the same time, it was emphasized that Greece is an attractive place for investments by Indian companies, thereby further strengthening trade relations between the two states,” Theodoros Tryfon.