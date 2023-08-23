HRADF: 4 offers for the port of Volos

Four bids were submitted to the tender for the acquisition of a majority stake of at least 67% in the share capital of the Volos Port Authority, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) announced.

More specifically, offers were submitted by the following investment schemes (in alphabetical order):

Goldair Cargo S.A. – Goldair Handling S.A. joint venture

Israel Shipyards Ltd – Hellenic Halyvourgia joint venture

Thessaloniki Port Organization S.A.

Mariner Capital Ltd.

According to the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund, the tender evaluation process will start immediately according to the conditions of the invitation for the submission of binding tenders. The financial offers of investors that meet the conditions of the tender will be unsealed at a future meeting of the Board of Directors of the Fund, following all the prescribed procedures.