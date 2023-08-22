Fires raging in Fili, Aspropyrgos, Dadia, Alexandroupolis and other areas; 20 dead

Wildfires are raging throughout the country while the death toll rose to 20. A giant operation of the Fire Department is underway in Fyli, as there is concern that the fire may head towards Parnitha. The situation in Aspropyrgos is also alarming as 3 different outbreaks have broken out near the industrial zone.

Fire Brigade spokesperson Yiannis Artopios announced earlier that 18 bodies were found near a hut in the wider region of Avantas, in Alexandroupolis, following an on-the spot check.

“Given that we have no report on missing residents, the possibility that the bodies may belong to individuals that illegally entered the country is being examined”, Artopios said.

Meanwhile, the fires in Rhodopi and Kavala have not been contained as strong winds are blowing in the area.

Last night, the hospital of Alexandroupolis was evacuated as the large fire was approaching the northern Greek city. Patients were transferred with ambulances provided by the Health Ministry and the help of a large police force stationed in the region for the purpose.