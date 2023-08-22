Greek airports: Passenger traffic up 7.6% in July

Passenger traffic at Greece’s airports rose by 7.6% in July compared with the same month in 2022 and 14.2% up compared with July 2019, according to data released by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority.

More specifically, 11,342,154 passengers went through the country’s airports in 2023, compared with 10,539,545 in 2022 and 9,930,332 in 2019.

The figures concern another 24 airports managed by HCAA and 14 airports managed by Fraport Greece in addition to the Athens International Airport.

In the January-July 2023 period, passenger traffic totaled 38,777,081 million passengers, up 17.3% compared with the corresponding period last year and up 11.9% from 2019.

The number of scheduled flights totaled 81,984 in the seven-month period, down 3.4% compared with 2022 and up by 7.4% compared with 2019.

In terms of the number of flights, 306,929 flights were reported during the same period, up by 2.8% compared to 2022 and 5.5% up compared to 2019.