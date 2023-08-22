Greece: Wildfires raging out of control in Evros, Rhodope, Kavala, Evia and Boeotia

The fiery nightmare is back burning forests and properties while firefighters are still battling the flames in Evros, Rhodope, Kavala, Evia and Boeotia.

Two people lost their lives, one in Boeotia and one in Lefkimmi.

Meanwhile, the hospital of Alexandroupolis was evacuated late on Monday as the large fire was approaching the northern Greek city. Patients were evacuated with ambulances provided by the Health Ministry and the help of a large police force stationed in the region for the purpose.

About 130 elderly people were also removed from nursing homes with the assistance of the Alexandroupolis Municipal Authority.

Cypriot and Romanian forces requested by Greece through the RescEU natural catastrophe mechanism are expected to arrive at the area. Cyprus sent 2 Air Tractor aircraft that began operations with daylight, and Romania sent 56 firefighters with 10 fire trucks.

Wildfires are also raging in the areas of Nea Artaki and Psachna, Evia. The strong winds that are still blowing make the firefighters’ work very difficult.

Dozens of fire brigade vehicles and more than 100 firefighters are participating in the extinguishing effort, assisted by French firefighters.