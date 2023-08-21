Grimaldi: Two new ro-ro ships on the Venice-Bari-Patras line with zero emissions

The Italian shipping group Grimaldi launched a zero emission policy in the ports of Patras, Venice and Bari with two new ro-ro ships, Eco Catania and Eco Malta.

The shipping group, in collaboration with the Port Systems Authorities of the North Adriatic Sea and the South Adriatic Sea, as well as that of the Greek port of Patras, aims to strengthen maritime intermodality between the two coasts of the Adriatic through the use of ships that are among the largest and most environmentally friendly in the world, with far greater capacity and better performance than the ‘Eurocargo’ class ships that they will replace.

Each of the two ‘GG5G’ class ships can carry around 7,800 meters of cargo, equivalent to around 500 trailers and 180 cars – twice as much as the previous short-haul ro-ro class developed by the Grimaldi Group.

However, this does not increase fuel consumption thanks to the adoption of numerous highly innovative technological solutions that optimize the ships’ operational and environmental performance. Emissions are also zeroed out during port operations.