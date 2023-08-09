Staikouras: Progress in modernisation of railway signalling and telemanagement

The modernisation of the signalling and telemanagement systems as well as the installation of the European Train Control System (ETCS) on the SKA-Promachonas railway line, the main railway axis of the country, is proceeding methodically despite the chronic problems and great difficulties, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras said on Wednesday.

The delivery of signalling and telemanagement systems for large parts of the line was concluded on Tuesday, Staikouras said adding the last section of the system from Oinoi to Tithorea was due in September, and there will be full remote management of the entire line from Athens to Thessaloniki.

He also said that it was expected to operate along the entire length of the line from SKA to Thessaloniki by the end of November, earlier than initially estimated.

“In collaboration with the management of OSE and ERGOSE, with a plan and political will, we are dealing with the chronic weaknesses and pending issues, increasing the safety of passengers and creating the conditions for better, higher-quality and modern rail infrastructure and services,” the minister underlined.