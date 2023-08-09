List of potential buyers for Kotsovolos ahead of the August 11 deadline

Scenarios over the sale of Kotsovolos are increasing as the deadline for the expression of interest approaches.

Companies interested in the acquisition of Kotsovolos must express interest by August 11.

After Plaisio, which expressed its intention to participate in the tender for the largest chain of electrical and electronic goods in Greece, without so far submitting a binding offer, the Quest group followed.

According to analysts, the market of electrical and electronic goods presents difficulties due to low profit margins, financial distress of the consumers and high inflation. However, it hides opportunities especially in the field of combined services, which can be supported by a well-organized network and an even better organized and financially sound investor with a long-term strategy.

So far, among the potential investors for Kotsovolos, funds with an international presence and orientation stand out, followed by companies with similar activities from Greece and abroad. Also parent company Currys may keep the shares of the Greek chain in its possession or dispose of part of them while also handing over the management.