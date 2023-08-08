Logo Image

ELSTAT: Greece’s annual inflation rate at 2.5% in July

The statistics service said the consumer price index was down 1.1% in July from June 2023. 

Greece’s annual inflation rate reached 2.5% in July, compared with 1.8% in June, and 1.6% in July 2022, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).
The food price index rose to 12.3% from 12.2% in the same months.

More specifically, solid fuels prices rose  26.6% followed by fruit prices (19.4%) and vegetables (15.5%).

Natural gas (-68.9%), electricity (-16.2%) and fuel (-15.6%) recorded the biggest percentage decline.

The average consumer price index rose 6.2% in the August 2022-July 2023 period compared with the same period last year.

