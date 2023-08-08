The 7 challenges for the government in August

The Finance Ministry’s “to-do list” for the next few weeks is long, both at the financial and political level, in view of the Prime Minister’s speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on September 10.
Some of the major issues in the list are:
- Preparation of a draft budget for 2024 in order to be submitted to Parliament by the first week of October.
- Completion of the negotiations with the European Commission for the review of the Recovery Fund.
- Calculation of the fiscal space for the financing of any support measures until the end of the year in view of TIF.
- Implementation of the new support measures.
- Draft bill to combat tax evasion.
- Preparation of a public debt intervention program.
- Determining the negotiating line for the new Stability Pact.