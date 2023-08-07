Athens stock exchange: General index ended slightly higher

Greek stocks ended slightly higher on the Athens Stock Exchange with the general index rising 0.09% at 1,320.65 points.

The Large Cap index fell 0.07% while the Mid Cap index rose 0.23%. Turnover was 78.53 million euros in volume of 20,705,692 shares.

In blue chip stocks, Piraeus Bank (2.29%), Motor Oil (1.90%) and Helleniq Energy (1.59%) recorded the biggest gains.

Among the shares with the heaviest losses were Piraeus Port (-3.23%), Elvalhalcor (-1.74%) and Mytilineos (-1.57%).

The sectors of Oils and Technology moved higher 1.83% and 0.96% respectively, while Industrial Products and Financial Services moved down (-1.61%) and (-1.30%).

Advancers led decliners by 61 to 52, with another 9 issues remained unchanged.