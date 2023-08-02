Defense: Air Force receives the 10th F-16V

Lockheed Martin and the Hellenic Aerospace Industry announced the delivery of the 10th upgraded F-16 Viper fighter aircraft to the Air Force.

The Viper upgrade provides new and enhanced security, networking and sensor capabilities that will enable the Air Force to successfully address emerging threats in the region and support allied missions worldwide.

What the upgrades include

To enhance the safety of the aircraft, the F-16 will include upgrades such as a modified digital flight control computer that provides an Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (AGCAS) and a Pilot Activated Recovery System (PARS).

Other major upgrades include the APG-83 AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar, the new Modular Mission Computer (MMC-7000AH), the Advanced Data Transfer Equipment (ADTE), the information and display screens between the footwells, the APX-126 AIFF (Advanced Identify Friend or Foe) with Mode 5 capability, integrated Global Positioning System /Inertial Navigation System (EGI), SNIPER POD and PaveWay II missile integration as well as Link-16 equipment.

A total of 84 aircraft will be upgraded by 2027.