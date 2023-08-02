Dust and Cream: Investment plan of 3.3 million euros

The Northern Greek cosmetics production and marketing company Cream Team ABEE, which develops the Dust and Cream store chain, announced a 25% increase in sales in the first half of 2023.

At the same time, the company has an ongoing investment plan for 2023 that exceeds 3.3 million euros.

The total sales of the network in 2022, as the commercial director of the company, Michalis Anagnostopoulos, pointed out to “Naftemporiki”, amounted to 22.5 million euros and the company anticipates for 2023 that the upward trend will be maintained throughout the year first half, i.e. sales increase by 25% compared to last year in all channels and visits by 17% in retail channels.

As of this year the company will focus on the expansion of its export activity, which includes Cyprus, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and the neighboring Balkan countries, with a total increase of its exports by 587,6%, while especially regarding Cyprus this year a 64% increase in sales is recorded compared to last year.