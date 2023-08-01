Union of Greek Shipowners: Greek shipping sector remains a world leader

The Hellenic Shipowners Association published its annual report for the period 2022-2023 on the important developments in maritime policy.

According to the report, the important and leading role of Greek shipping is recorded at national, European and global level.

More specifically:

Greece remains the largest shipping country in the world, as the Greek fleet controls 21% of the world’s tonnage, with a fleet of 5,520 ships.

The importance of Greek shipping is even greater in the EU, as more than 70% of the EU fleet is controlled by companies of Greek interests. The Greek-owned fleet contributes decisively to ensuring the food security and energy autonomy of the European Union.

The Greek shipping community is constantly investing in new, more efficient ships and technologies, thus steadily reducing the environmental footprint of the industry.

The president of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlou, noted: “In the new order of things we are experiencing, we operate united and with a vision. With faith and actions that defend our seamen and develop the Greek shipping sector, while at the same time keeping it human-centered and leading. Our goal is to shield the Greek shipping sector and to protect the national capital of our country.”