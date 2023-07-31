R&I upgrades Greek economy’s rating to investment grade BBB

The Japanese rating agency Rating and Investment Information (R&I) announced that it has upgraded Greece’s Foreign and Domestic Currency Issuer Ratings to investment grade BBB-, with a stable outlook.

In a report, R&I cited six positive developments for its decision:

Τhe big electoral win of the governing party in June, a result that safeguarded the continuation of policies aiming to rejuvenate the Greek economy and fiscal restructuring and raised expectations for higher growth rates based on investments and reforms, along with a steady improvement of public debt.

The Greek economy grew more than the eurozone average in 2022 and it was projected to grow strongly this year.

Progress in restructuring NPEs, leading the NPE rate to single-digit levels.

Improvement in the fiscal balance. The government reported a small primary surplus in 2022 and envisaged a primary surplus of 1.1% of GDP this year.

General government debt fell to 171.3% of GDP in 2022, from more than 200% in 2020, with the government expecting the public debt to fall to 162.6% in 2023.

Efforts to secure additional funding from REPowerEU Plan.