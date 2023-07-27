Aegean Airlines: 2023 is a year of dynamic growth

The current year is a year of dynamic growth for Aegean Airlines, both in terms of turnover and passenger traffic, as well as in terms of profitability, the airline’s management said during the general shareholders meeting.

This year the company will record profitable first half results for the first time in its history, Aegean Airlines’ president, Eftychios Vassilakis, said adding that it has the capital adequacy to meet its obligations, regarding the warrants, while he clarified that Aegean will examine its dividend policy after the current fiscal year.

He underlined that the dividend distribution depends on its available funds and not on the decision of the Greek government to exercise its rights, regarding the warrant.

Referring to the warrants, Vassilakis reiterated that the Greek government would decide when to exercise its right to acquire shares that correspond to approximately 11.5% of the share capital, but in any case, the company has ensured capital adequacy in order to proceed without loans or third-party participation in covering its obligations towards the Greek public.

Vassilakis explained that the 120 million euros offered to support the company were grants and not a repayable loan adding that this kind of support was also provided to other companies in the EU and are non-refundable.