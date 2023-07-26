Optima Bank eyes listing on the Athens stock exchange in late Septembet

Optima Bank is planning to list its shares on the Athens stock exchange in late September, its CEO, Dimitris Kyparissis, said in an interview with “Naftemporiki.”

The bank’s portfolio includes 2.8 billion euro deposits, 2.1 billion loans and 550 million guarantees. It has opened 27 stores and has been awarded in Greece and abroad more than 30 times.

Kyparissis stressed “our shareholders are at the center of our activities, so it is in our intentions to distribute a dividend, always in consultation with the competent authorities.”

“We have built a different bank,” he underlined and explained:

“We had the pleasure of starting a bank from scratch, without the burdens of the past, without bad loans, without mergers that would have forced us to combine many cultures. So we made everything the way we wanted it based on customer-centric service, and our customers are the ones who guide us in any changes to our operation. One of our main advantages is that we are talking about a simple, flexible, modern bank. Having the best executives in the market, we seek to offer the optimum experience both to individuals for the investment of their money, and to businesses for the implementation of their development plans.”

Phygital service

“Bank credit means trust. We are offering a modern phygital service model, combining the best from digital services and physical services. We leverage technology to benefit our customers both in-store and in the digital environment. However, personal contact remains very important to us.”