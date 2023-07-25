The Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki a new stop in Iter Vitis Cultural Route

On July 15, 2023, the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki joined the Iter Vitis Cultural Route – Les Chemins de la vigne – following the coordinated actions of the General Director of the Museum Dr. Anastasia Gadolou, the president of the Route Emanuela Panke and the Directorate of International Relations and European Union of the Ministry of Culture, which is the point of contact for the Iter Vitis Cultural Route of the Council of Europe.

The Cultural Routes Program of the Council of Europe was launched in 1987 and aims to promote, preserve, exploit and transfer to the next generations the common European tangible and intangible cultural heritage. Its purpose is to develop intercultural dialogue, promote the exchange of people and ideas and contribute, in general, to the understanding of European history and its multiple cultural manifestations. At the same time, it promotes cultural tourism with remarkable economic results.

The Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki will serve the purposes of the route, as its collections include important finds from Macedonia, which reflect the importance of the production and consumption of wine as well as the dissemination of the cultural value of wine drinking during the ancient times.