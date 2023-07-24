Greeks sell ships of more than $5 billion

In the first half of 2023, Greek shipping companies proceeded with mass sales of older ships, mainly tankers, following at the same time a more conservative purchasing strategy.

In particular, according to data that shipping company George Moundreas & Company S.A. shared with “Naftemporiki”, the Greeks sold a total of 201 ships, with an average age of about 14.4 years, worth more than 5 billion dollars, during the first half of this year, up 40.56% year-on-year.

The Greeks took advantage of the “surge” in tanker values from the second half of 2022 onwards and sold assets at particularly attractive prices.

More specifically, they sold 95 tankers with a total estimated value of 3.1 billion dollars.