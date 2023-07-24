Profile on track of new acquisitions

The CEO of Profile company, Evangelos Angelidis, in an interview with “Naftemporiki”, focused on the strong and healthy position of Profile, which allows the smooth implementation of its investment program, aiming at additional projects in the financial sector and strengthening the company’s presence in the complex and large-scale projects of the Greek state.

Based on its successful course in the domestic market and with a strong international presence in 48 countries and 4 continents, Profile creates and exports technology, playing a significant role in the digital transformation of institutions and organizations, Angelidis pointed out.

Profile is aiming at the provision of innovative technology solutions that allow financial institutions, primarily, to optimize their operations, with the aim of better serving their customers.

During the second half of 2023, the company’s growth is expected to accelerate in the domestic and international market, creating prospects for a doubling of figures over the next three years. The growth and profitability rates show increasing trends, its CEO said.

Regarding its development plan, Angelidis said that it includes continuous investment of approximately 25% of revenues in Research and Development (R&D), further strengthening and upgrading of the company’s available solutions by integrating new technologies, further penetration into the financial sector with an emphasis on the international market, as well as strengthening its presence in the Nordic countries, through the subsidiary Profile Centevo.

In addition, Profile is seeking to increase its footprint in the Anglo-Saxon market on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as further develop in the Middle East and North Africa.