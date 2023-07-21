Kikilias: The entire state mechanism will be on alert

A broad inter-ministerial meeting was convened on Friday morning at the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection chaired by Minister, Vassilis Kikilias, in order to coordinate the next moves and take decisions about the extreme weather conditions that are prevailing and are expected to peak in the next hours.

“The entire state mechanism will be on alert,” Kikilias reassured.

“We are asking the citizens to help in this effort and together we will overcome the difficult days that follow,” the minister added.