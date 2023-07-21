High electricity demand; it broke the barrier of 10 GW

Demand for electricity jumped to annual record levels on Thursday, surpassing the 10 GW “barrier” at midday, ahead of the start of the second heat wave.

The electricity network has so far successfully coped with the ongoing test which has been under the pressure from the fires in Western Attica, Loutraki and Boeotia and the “Kleon” heatwave that preceded the fires.

Competent sources, however, stressed that increased vigilance is required, as according to the forecasts of the National Meteorological Service, scorching temperatures will continue for many days, which entails further pressure on the system.

According to officials, the system is well prepared to successfully deal with the increased energy needs as a result of high temperatures today and in the next 24 hours.

At midday, when the highest electricity consumption is recorded, photovoltaics cover over 40% of the demand, while the increased use of air conditioners has led to higher prices on the energy exchange.

Therefore, the average wholesale price is expected to reach 140 euros/MWh on Friday compared with 135.58 euros/MWh on Thursday and 127.17 euros/MWh on Wednesday, recording a daily increase of 2.72%.