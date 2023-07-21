Firefighters scambling with rekindlings in W. Attica, Laconia and Rhodes

he Fire Brigade together with the volunteers were battling with the flames throughout the night on the fronts of Western Attica, Laconia and Rhodes.

According to the Fire Department, the picture has improved in all three fronts of the fire where there is no longer a single front but only small fires, but due to the extreme weather conditions that will prevail today there is a risk of them spreading.

In Western Attica, 300 firefighters with 120 fire trucks are operating, while 3 aircraft and 4 helicopters started operating from the first light of day.

In Laconia, 52 firefighters operate with 15 fire trucks, while 4 aircraft operate from the air.

A total of 102 firefighters with 26 fire trucks are operating to extinguish the fire in Rhodes, assisted by 4 aircraft and 2 helicopters.