A message for evacuation via emergency number 112 was sent to residents in the area of Inoi and also of Agia Sotira, Paleokoundoura, Panorama Mandras and Paleoxori in west Attica (south of Inoi), due to a rekindling of the wildfire at Dervenochoria.

The fire in Dervenochoria broke out on Monday and spread to several fronts, some of which rekindled on Thursday.

Meanwhile, police shut down road traffic on the old Athens-Thebes motorway, from the Cyclon petrol station to Vilia, in both directions.