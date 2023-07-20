Logo Image

Eurobank’s strategy focuses on its shareholders

Eurobank’s strategy will focus on shareholder reward from now on, the bank’s managing director Fokionas Karavias said during his speech to the general shareholders.

The next goal is the distribution of a dividend amounting to 25% of the profits of 2023, Karavias noted. Addressing the shareholders, he stated that they are the shareholders of a dynamic and growing organization with excellent prospects.

“You supported us. You were always by our side,” he underlined and added:

“With the proposal to acquire 1.4% of the shares held by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, the bank proceeds with an indirect reward as it increases earnings per share.”

