Kikilias: 81 forest fires; immediate restoration of damage

The Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vassilis Kikilias, pointed out that 81 forest fires broke out in the last 24 hours, while 544 firefighters were operating in the areas where the fires broke out.

“The climate crisis is here,” Kikilias underlined, adding that “the state apparatus is doing its best.”

He also referred to the recording of the damages, noting that it will be immediate, as well as the restoration of the damage.

The Minister of Climate Crisis said that two people were arrested in Boeotia allegedly responsible for the fires.

He also referred to the extreme weather phenomena expected in the coming days.