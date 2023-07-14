Varvitsiotis: Pressure on coastal shipping companies brough results, but we expect more

“The pressure on coastal shipping companies has paid off, but we expect more,” Shipping and Island Policy Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said on Friday, commenting on the discounts announced by four ferry companies.

In an interview with public broadcaster ERT1, Varvitsiotis pointed out that some companies in the sector, especially the bigger ones, made significant offers and discounts, which correspond to what the government requested, that is, to provide discount packages for the Greek family.

“We expect the rest of the ferry companies to respond, in order to cover a significant part of the passenger traffic in July and August,” the minister added.