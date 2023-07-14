Hellenic Railways: Further state funding to upgrade the network

The Greek government and the Railway Infrastructure Manager signed an agreement to increase the annual funding of the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) from 45 million euros to 75 million euros, in order to ensure the necessary resources for the maintenance and smooth operation of the network. According to the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry’s announcement, the agreement is part of the government’s plans to prioritize the upgrading of the railway.

The decision also marks the opportunity for substantial upgrading and development of the railway infrastructure in our country.

According to the ministry, it also imposes the obligation to observe an efficient and functional network of supervision, accountability, and measurable results of the OSE reliable rail services.

In a letter to the company, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Christos Staikouras, stressed the importance of the immediate implementation of the provisions regarding the corporate governance of public limited companies, which, among other things, provide for specific regulations on the preparation of a strategic and business plan, as well as the development of internal controls.