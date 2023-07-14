Greek banks: The two scenarios for the HFSF disinvestment strategy

The privatization of the banks by liquidating the percentage that the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) owns in the banks is a challenging task, in which many parameters must be combined:

– The fact that the project must be completed in 2025.

– The protection of the State which has placed a lot of funds in the banks and must liquidate its portfolio under the best conditions.

– The reputation of the banks.

– The share structure of the credit institutions that may be disrupted based on the existing share structure.

Therefore, the HFSF and the Finance Ministry are mulling two scenarios for disposing of all shares in the Greek banks.

– Disinvestments must be made based on percentages from the smallest to the largest.

– Disinvestments must be held in all banks, even in smaller percentages than those held by the Fund from September 2023 to September 2024.

Of course, this could complicate the final divestment as more shareholders may appear.

However, the Fund, together with its advisers, will choose the best possible solution, taking also into account the achievement of the investment grade credit rating.