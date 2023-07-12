Elefsina Shipyards: One of the largest Panamax tanks in the Eastern Mediterranean back in operation

The reconstruction and upgrade of tank No.2, panamax class, of the Elefsina Shipyards was completed in record time, once again putting into operation one of the most important assets of the shipyards in order to provide upgraded and quality services to the Greek merchant fleet and Greek shipowners.

It is noted that the tank has already “received” the first ship for maintenance work, which is the 31st ship that the Elefsina Shipyards have welcomed after their re-opening by Panos Xenokostas, president and CEO of the ONEX group.

Following the modernization of the panamax tank in Neorio Syros, the two shipyards of the group will operate as one of the largest shipbuilding units in Easterm Mediterranean.