Mitsotakis, Erdogan agree on the road map to improve Greek-Turkish relations

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on the road map for the next moves to improve Greek-Turkish relations at the meeting held on the margins of the NATO summit on Wednesday in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The positive climate in the bilateral relations of Greece and Turkey of the last months should have both “continuity and consistency” as this would be in the interests of both countries, Mitsotakis and Erdogan said.

It was also agreed that both sides should build on the positive momentum and activate multiple channels of communication between the two countries in the near future.

They also agreed that the next meeting of the Greece-Turkey High-level Cooperation Council will be held in Thessaloniki in the autumn and instructed the two foreign ministers to guide the process and brief the leaders on its progress.

The Greek premier underlined that he was looking forward to more frequent contacts at all levels, in order to build a climate of trust and create the conditions that will lead to an improvement in relations between Greece and Turkey.

The meeting was held in a good climate and, according to government sources, the two leaders talked for roughly an hour.