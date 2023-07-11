Eight Greek universities among the top in the world

Eight Greek universities, included in the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) global ranking for 2023-2024, received high distinctions.

The first Greek University in the ranking is the National Technical University of Athens in 347th place, followed by the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (444th place), the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (530th place), the University of Crete (534th place), the University of Patras (places 791-800), the Athens University of Economics (places 901-950), the University of Ioannina (places 1001-1200) and the Τechnical University of Crete (places 1400+).

It is worth noting that six Greek universities were included in the corresponding ranking last year.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ranks first followed by the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford and Harvard University.