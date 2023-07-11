Hellenic Auxiliary Pensions Defined Contributions Fund exceeds 200,000 insured

The Hellenic Auxiliary Pensions Defined Contributions Fund (TEKA) exceeded 200,000 insured people, continuing the dynamic course it had recorded in 2022, its first year of operation.

In total, according to exclusive information of “Naftemporiki”, the capital that has resulted from the contributions paid so far exceeds 50.2 million euros.

An amount that is expected to increase every month, and which will be used in three types of investment, for the benefit of the insured from 2025 onwards. At the same time, the employers who joined the Fund exceeded 90,000. Accordingly, the insured reached 214,000, according to data incorporating all recruitments by late May.

The assessment of competent officials of the newly established Fund, as well as of the General Secretariat of Social Security is that the goal of approaching, or even exceeding, the 300,000 insured persons by the end of this year remains feasible.