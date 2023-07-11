Banks and government race to achieve investment grade rating

The banks and the government will strive hard to settle the latest pending issues in order to achieve the investment grade rating.

The meeting between the leadership of the Finance Ministry and the Hellenic Bank Association was held yesterday in an extremely good climate.

In the two-hour meeting, officials discussed the Hercules program and the disinvestment of the Ηellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), topics for which a broad consensus was achieved.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, Deputy Minister Nikos Papathanasis, as well as chief economic adviser to Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Alex Patelis.