Greece to issue new IDs as of September

The new IDs at the size of a credit card will be available as of mid-September, according to the Minister of Citizen Protection, Notis Mitarakis.

“Our goal is to present them to the public at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) in early September,” he said speaking to public broadcaster ERT and underlined that their issuance will begin the next day.

In addition, he noted that the identity cards are valid for 10 years and can be used as a travel document.

He pointed out that “there is no intention to change the cost of issuing a new identity card, nor the cost of a passport.”