Tourism Minister: The 4 goals and 7 challenges for Greek tourism

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni presented on Friday in parliament the central commitments-targets with specific actions for the development of Greek tourism.

More specifically, she underlined that the central goal for the next decade is “strong, competitive, sustainable tourism, which means a strong and competitive economy, income, jobs, social cohesion.”

According to Kefalogianni, the goals are four: sustainable tourism development with the interconnection of destinations and the diffusion of visitors throughout the country, enrichment and diversification of the tourist product, strengthening of the image and identity of the Greek tourist product in international markets and the upgrading of national tourism education.

The four challenges are the following:

1. Climate change.

2. The phenomenon of ‘hypertourism’.

3. Critical work issues, which accumulate and seek urgent solutions.

4. The regulation of short-term leases.

5. Harmonization with digital developments.

6. Diversification of traveler trends and preferences, especially in the post-pandemic era.

7. The fierce competition that returns.