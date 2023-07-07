Mitsotakis announces procurement of new aircraft and helicopters to protect against fires

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined the measures for the protection against climate change and forest fires during his visit to the Climate Change and Civil Protection Ministry on Friday.

Mitsotakis said that the medium and long-term planning was discussed with the ministry’s leadership as well as the important investments made in the field of Civil Protection, using resources from the NSRF and the Recovery Fund.

As he pointed out, it is “a necessary investment that we must make, as our first concern is always the protection of human life, human property, and of course our natural environment.”

Regarding the current firefighting season, Mitsotakis assured that “we have moved forward and implemented a very methodical planning with more aerial means, with more prevention actions.”