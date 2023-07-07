Logo Image

Inflation falls at 1.8% in June despite food prices spike

English

Inflation falls at 1.8% in June despite food prices spike

Shutterstock

Greece’s inflation rate fell sharply to 1.8% in June compared with 2.8% in May and 12.1% in June 2022, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said.

ELSTAT attributed the drop to lower prices in electricity, natural gas and oil prices despite the 12.2% rise on food prices and another series of product and services prices that moved up.

More specifically, price increases were recorded in bread-cerals (9.5%), meat (11.4%), fish (6.7%), dairy-eggs (15.3%), oils (14.2%), fruit (10.3%), vegetables (14.7%), sugar-chocolate-ice cream (10.9%), coffee-tea (10.5%), mineral water-beverages-juices (13.2%), alcohol (8.1%), clothing-footwear (5.9%), house rent (4.5%), solid fuel (27.9%), furniture (4.7%), household items (5.1%), pharmaceuticals (18.8%), medical services (5.0%), new cars (4.3%), used cars (9%), motorcycles (6.6%), car parts (11.5%), cinemas (10.9%), holiday packages (6.4%), restaurants (7.1%) and hotels (4.8%). On the other hand, prices fell in natural gas (54.7%), electricity (21.7%), fuel-lubricants (21.4%), heating oil (20.7%), telephone services (2.7%) and air travel (0.8%).

Greece’s harmonised inflation rate reached 2.8% in June compared with 11.6% in June 2022. On a monthly basis, the harmonised inflation rate rose 0.9% in June from May 2023.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube