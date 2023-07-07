Inflation falls at 1.8% in June despite food prices spike

Greece’s inflation rate fell sharply to 1.8% in June compared with 2.8% in May and 12.1% in June 2022, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said.

ELSTAT attributed the drop to lower prices in electricity, natural gas and oil prices despite the 12.2% rise on food prices and another series of product and services prices that moved up.

More specifically, price increases were recorded in bread-cerals (9.5%), meat (11.4%), fish (6.7%), dairy-eggs (15.3%), oils (14.2%), fruit (10.3%), vegetables (14.7%), sugar-chocolate-ice cream (10.9%), coffee-tea (10.5%), mineral water-beverages-juices (13.2%), alcohol (8.1%), clothing-footwear (5.9%), house rent (4.5%), solid fuel (27.9%), furniture (4.7%), household items (5.1%), pharmaceuticals (18.8%), medical services (5.0%), new cars (4.3%), used cars (9%), motorcycles (6.6%), car parts (11.5%), cinemas (10.9%), holiday packages (6.4%), restaurants (7.1%) and hotels (4.8%). On the other hand, prices fell in natural gas (54.7%), electricity (21.7%), fuel-lubricants (21.4%), heating oil (20.7%), telephone services (2.7%) and air travel (0.8%).

Greece’s harmonised inflation rate reached 2.8% in June compared with 11.6% in June 2022. On a monthly basis, the harmonised inflation rate rose 0.9% in June from May 2023.