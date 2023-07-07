Investment fever in the shipping sector

Many bulk carriers and containerships have changed hands at good prices over the last period.

Among these companies is Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Limited, which has reportedly bought the newly built container ship Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu YZJ 2015-2079 (capacity 1,800 TEUs), according to “Naftemporiki” sources.

Based on the Equasis platform, the ship has already been renamed Elona II. Market analysts reported that the vessel recently secured a charter at an attractive price. Although the market price was not disclosed, the MSI Horizon platform estimated the price at 24.3-29.2 million dollars.

EastMed strengthened its fleet with the bulk carrier, kamsarmax type, Santa Cruz (83,456 dwt capacity and built in 2011). Once again the price has not been revealed. Shipbrokers, however, reported that the ship “changed hands” for approximately 18 million dollars. If this price is correct, then EastMed has made a very good deal, considering that the value of the vessel is estimated by MSI Horizon between 19.1 million and 23 million dollars.

Another large Greek shipping company, Costamare, according to shipping brokers, has recently acquired the first two capesize bulkers of its fleet.

More specifically, the company is associated with Aquaenna (175,975 dwt capacity and built in 2011) and Aquarange (179,842 dwt capacity and built in 2011). The total price for the two ships has reportedly exceeded 46 million dollars.

Among others, Chartworld Shipping, United Maritime Corp., Lomar Shipping and Hellenic Star Shipping have proceeded with bulker purchases recently while Cosmoship has invested in containerships and bulkers.