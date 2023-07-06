Varvitsiotis: Solving the issues of the maritime profession in our priorities

“Greek seamen constitute one of the main ‘pillars’ of Greek shipping,” Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said after his meeting with the management of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation.

Varvitsiotis added that among the priorities of the Shipping Ministry are the resolution of the problems of the maritime profession, the safety of coastal shipping connections and the issues of maritime education.

The Minister of Shipping was welcomed today at the offices of the maritime federation by the General Secretary of Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation, Emmanuel Tsikalakis, while the Board of Directors of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation informed Varvitsiotis about the demands of the employees.