Commercial Hub project moves forward following the approval of environmental criteria

The construction of the Commercial Hub in the former Ellinikon airport moved another step forward after the ruling that all environmental criteria were met.

The Commercial Hub includes Greece’s largest shopping center, the Vouliagmenis Mall, other retail stores, and office spaces as well as 3,946 parking spaces.

Based on the latest information released by Lamda, initial construction work is expected to begin this summer and the main works in 2024.

The project also includes theaters, cinemas, concerts or a combination of these with a capacity of approximately 840 spectators, in addition to the infrastructure related to office buildings, shopping centers, supermarkets and department stores.