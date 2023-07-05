Zero lignite production for 87 consecutive hours in Greece – New record

Lignite production in Greece was reduced to zero for 87 consecutive hours, from 11:00 on July 1 to 02:00 on July 5, a performance that broke the previous record of 38 consecutive hours on June 7-9, 2020.

As Green Tank pointed out based on data from the organization of European managers entso-e, lignite production was also zero between August 10 and 11, 2020 for 22 consecutive hours, on April 9 and 10, 2022 for 9 hours in total, as well as a few days ago on June 23 and on June 25-26, 2023 for 7 and 15 hours, respectively. Therefore, so far in 2023 a new record of 109 total hours with zero lignite production is recorded.

It is noted that for seven consecutive hours during the period when lignite production was zero, namely between 10:00 and 17:00 on July 2, 2023, the price of electricity in the market of the following day was also zero (or almost zero), as a result of the high penetration of RES and the limited demand for electricity.